Kaiser Permanente mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all employees on Tuesday.

The health care system, announcing that all of its 239,000 plus employees and doctors must be vaccinated, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

They want to have their entire workforce vaccinated by September 30.

As of July 31, Kaiser Permanente reports almost 78% of its employees, and more than 95% of its physicians were fully vaccinated.