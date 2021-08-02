Volunteers needed to help transport migrants to shelters

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Hundreds of immigrants seeking asylum enter through our border from Mexico here in southern Arizona daily.

Their journey is a long one, which includes a stop in Tucson for a few days before they travel to their sponsor city around the country.

"Essentially our numbers have increased these last few months as we all have known," Diego Pina Lopez, CASA Alitas program manager said. "And we're trying to make sure that with any changes in policy we have a great set of volunteers like we already have. But get more people trained and knowledgeable about the structure and being able to help families."

Pima County's Fleet Services is asking for volunteers with a valid driver's license to help transport asylum seekers to migrant shelters around Tucson.

"Making sure that you are a safe driver and understanding you're putting kids in car seats and so forth," Lopez said. "We'll also provide training with the county health department on how to provide the car seats as well as other groups."

Several of the volunteer agencies have been overwhelmed and in need of help.

News 4 Tucson caught up with Silvia Young a volunteer with Casa Alitas who has been volunteering for several years.

"I enjoy volunteering, especially here because I think these people need a chance and I think we need to help them out of their situations," Young said.

Young says she helps prepare meals for families here at the shelter and that it is especially rewarding helping the children.

"Just being with the guests, it's just so rewarding and you feel so good when you go home," Young said.

Pima County says those that want to volunteer to drive must be vaccinated since on occasion you may be driving a COVID-positive passenger. They will also be providing PPE to their volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.