UArizona psychologists study how difficulties in romantic relationships affect mental health

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're in a romantic relationship, you know sometimes things can be a challenge.

University of Arizona psychologists plan to study how those difficulties can affect our mental health.

Researchers were awarded $2.9 million for this study from the National Institute of Mental Health.

Now, they begin their search for 200 romantic couples to complete their research.

UArizona psychology professors Dr. David Sbarra and Dr. Jessica Andrews-Hanna are hoping to learn how both members in a romantic relationship process social information.

"We really want to reach a diverse group of people in the Tucson area, that are between the ages of 18 and 55, and are in monogamous relationships, couples can be opposite gender or same-gender couples," said Dr. Jessica Andrews-Hanna.

Dr. Andrews-Hanna is curious to see what they might learn.

"Maybe couples who are more psychologically and neuroli in tune with each other, maybe they have better relationships, healthier relationships and so we're trying to adopt that procedure of looking at what does it mean to be in tune with your partner, both in the brain and then also in your behavior," said Dr. Andrews-Hanna.

They plan to use neuroimaging and a technique called functional MRI in the study.

"That allows us to peer into the brains of people as they're thinking and feeling different emotions, sort of, in real-time to get a sense of how, what parts of the brain are being active and how those brain regions are communicating with one another," said Dr. Andrews-Hanna.

The equipment allows them to study activations in brain regions associated with emotions and empathy while thinking about their partner.

Another part of this study is analyzing those neural responses to see if they affect risk for depression.

"The idea that our social relationships, depend on our mental health, our mental health also depends on the quality of our relationships, and it's not back and forth, that's we're really trying to study over time," said Dr. David Sbarra.

They also will utilize two smartphone apps to see how the couples communicate.

The researchers have already started recruiting couples.

The couples need to have lived together for at least six months and they will be paid.

They expect the study to last 4 years.

If you would like to be a part of the study, you can email, couplesresearch@email.arizona.edu.