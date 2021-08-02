Two organizations recommend pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, two leading organizations representing obstetricians.

In a statement, The associations say their recommendations "Reflect evidence demonstrating the safe use" of the vaccines from "Tens of thousands of reporting individuals" over the last several months.

They also cite the rising number of cases and low vaccination rates across the country, as well as data that have shown that pregnant women have an increased risk of severe complications and death from COVID-19.

But according to the C-D-C, only 16% of pregnant women have received at least one dose of a vaccine.