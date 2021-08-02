Plane suffers fuel leak, makes emergency landing

A plane heading to Buffalo, New York from Newark, New Jersey with a significant fuel leak made an emergency landing at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday evening.

Airport director Andy Moore said the United Express flight was carrying 55 passengers.

Moore says the pilot noticed a fuel leak on the aircraft's wing and diverted the plane to Rochester.

The plane landed safely and parked on the runway, the airport shuttled passengers to the main terminal building.

As a precautionary measure, ambulances were called to the scene but Moore said that there were no injuries reported.