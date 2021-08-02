One dead, three rescued after migrant group got lost in Yuma desert without food and water

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A migrant is dead after Yuma Sector Border Patrol received a report of four migrants in distress in the desert early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. that day, agents were dispatched to an area four miles south of Country 14th Street and Highway 195 after they received a report from a woman who said she was part of a group of four migrants who were lost and without food and water, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After an extensive search of the area, officials say the agents found the 18-year-old female caller from Mexico, a 50-year-old Mexican national and a 34-year-old Mexican national. The fourth member, who was later identified as a 45-year-old Mexican male, was found deceased in the desert.

Authorities said the 34-year-old Mexican national, who was identified as the foot guide of the group, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment for severe dehydration.

Once he is released, he will be charged for alien smuggling that resulted in a death, according to CBP.