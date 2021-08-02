911 audio details the moments after Sahuarita man shot his ex-girlfriend

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - New audio from a 911 call back in June brings us the moments after a man shot his ex-girlfriend when she unexpectedly entered his home through a window.

Sahuarita Police Department continues to investigate this homicide. However, the woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Jing Hu.

According to police, she entered the home through a window in a dark room. After realizing who she was, the resident of the home, later identified as her ex-boyfriend, immediately called the police.

"Hello, I just had a break-in by my ex-girlfriend," the Sahuarita resident said over 911 audio. "I just shot her."

On June 20th, just after 10 p.m. SPD responded to the call on East Thomas Jefferson way in Sahuarita.

According to police, Hu and the boyfriend had broken up months before this incident. He was not expecting her to come over that night and they had not spoken to each other for a while.

"I heard someone trying to, suspicious sounds. It sounded like a home invasion," the Sahuarita resident said. "I opened the spare bedroom door, saw a figure in the window and shot."

Sahuarita police say the investigation is ongoing and they have not identified the owner of the home as no charges have been filed against him at this time.

Police say that Hu got into the home through a window in the side yard.

After hearing her, the ex-boyfriend grabbed a 9 mm handgun and went into the dark spare room where he fired at least three times.

Operator: "Where was she shot?

Sahuarita Resident: "I think one was near her diaphragm, the other is over her, in the vicinity of her right kidney."

Operator: "Are you with her now?"

Sahuarita Resident: She's having trouble breathing."

No arrests have been made and SPD says that the resident has been cooperative and gave them a statement on what happened.

Operator: "Okay is she breathing?"

Sahuarita Resident: "She's not breathing anymore."

Operator: "Okay, she's not breathing?

Sahuarita Resident: She just stopped breathing."

Despite several minutes of lifesaving efforts from officers and paramedics, Hu died at the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, the case will be given to the Pima County Attorney's Office's criminal division review panel, who will decide whether or not to pursue charges.