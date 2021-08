TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that they have arrested 17-year-old Aaron Jordae McComb in connection to a homicide after a robbery near Prince and Romero road Wednesday night.

McComb was arrested on Saturday morning after detectives invetigated throughout the week. McComb has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

Aditional charges might be added as the investigation continues.