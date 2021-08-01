Pedestrian hit by car after shoplifting, dies from injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Broadway and Wilmot on Friday night.

TPD say 32-year-old Nicholas James Hernandez shoplifted from a business on the corner of Broadway and Wilmot, and was running away from the business when he crossed Broadway and was struck by car.

Hernandez died from his injuries at a local hospital. The driver who struck Hernandez was not under the influence at the time of the crash. Hernandez was also approximately 75-feet away from the nearest crosswalk.

The investigation is still ongoing.