One person dead after crash on Golf Links

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person has died from their injuries after being involved in a vehicle collision on the intersection of Golf Links and Craycroft Road Wednesday night.

The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 27-year-old Alejandro Rubalcaba was the driver in the crash. TPD claim that excessive speed was a factor in the crash where Rubalcaba and a passenger struck a light pole while not wearing seatbelts. The passenger in the car fled the scene after the crash but was located shortly after and interviewed.

The investigation is still ongoing. No citations or arrests are expected at this time according to TPD.