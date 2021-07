TUCSON (KVOA) - An earthquake near Bavispe, Mexico shook several homes in Southern Arizona this afternoon. According the the U.S. Geological Survey, the 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck around 2:20pm this afternoon. Reports on the USGS website show that the rumble from the earthquake was felt in several Southern Arizona cities such as Douglas, Sierra Vista and Green Valley. No damage has been reported as a result of the earthquake.