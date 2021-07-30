Tokyo holds clapping-only viewing of volleyball match

Japanese Olympics fans were allowed to gather together and enjoy the men's volleyball match between Japan and Poland on Friday, but there was one condition: no cheering for your team.

The silent viewing allowed 54 sports fans to enjoy the live broadcast of the sporting event while maintaining coronavirus prevention measures.

Attendees were asked to refrain from eating and drinking, maintain social distancing, and have their masks on for the whole match.

For those feeling too excited by the action on the screen clapping would have to suffice.

The tokyo olympics will be held until August 8th.