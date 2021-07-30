Pima County launches program to help community as federal moratorium ends

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Community and Workforce Development Department says it's all about preserving the community. So right now, they're preparing for a potentially high volume of applications under their Eviction Prevention Program.

"Even people who had some savings, they exhausted those and now they have to pay rent but now they don't have resources," said Program Manager Erina Delic.

Pima County officials want renters to know help is on the way as the federal moratorium comes to an end on July 31. County officials said additional staff will help to process applications which includes rent and utilities for people who meet certain income criteria and also to help landlords.

"We are keeping our neighbors housed and also keeping our landlords afloat because landlords do have mortgages they have to pay. They also have employees they have to pay, so I think everyone benefits from this program," said Delic.

In addition to helping with rent and utilities, the county is also offering free legal help through their Emergency Eviction Legal Services to help those being evicted or facing eviction.

"It's really to provide the tenant with an advocate with the ability to have a level playing field in court as part of the eviction process," said Deputy Director Andrew Flagg.

For more information please visit tucsonpimaep.com or pima.gov or by calling (520) 724-3357.