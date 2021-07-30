Nine-month-old pup found without eye, slash under neck to be pre-adopted

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center took in another puppy on Thursday who endured a horrible human attack. After posting a tweet on the pup, PACC was able to find a home on Friday.

Warning: This story contains material that may be graphic for some readers

BASIL IS LEAVING! Someone saw his post and came in to take him home as a pre-adopt (aka foster-to-adopt). Thank you all for sharing!! https://t.co/1dbhKLj8au — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) July 30, 2021

The 9-month-old pup named Basil, who was found in the Marana area, was in need of a medical foster due to the severity of his injuries.

According to a tweet sent out by PACC, one of their Animal Protection Officers picked up Basil on Thursday near North David Street and West Robinson Street. There, the officer discovered that Basil's right eye was missing and had a slash under his neck.

PACC's veterinarian team declared that his wounds were human-caused.

However, despite his injuries, PACC explained that Basil is very people-friendly and has already learned some tricks. Unfortunately, PACC is unable to determine how he is with other animals.

Basil is very obedient and even lets you tend to his wounds without trouble.

According to the tweet, Basil will be going home as a pre-adopt, meaning foster to adopt.