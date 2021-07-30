March for voting rights heads towards Texas State Capitol

March for voting rights heads towards Texas State CapitolNew
Voting rights activists marched into the lone star state's capital city.
The marchers, making their way into Austin on Friday, are Heading for the Texas State Capitol.
They expect to reach the building later in the day, where they will rally for voters' rights, and against Republican-backed legislation.
The group, numbering about a hundred, started walking on Wednesday, led by former democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke and religious leaders.