Another snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo tests positive for the virus that causes COVID-19

Another snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo is suspected to be positive for COVID-19.

The zoo says a 3-year-old female snow leopard called Naphisa tested positive for the virus.

Last week, zoo officials announced a similar situation in its other snow leopard a 9-year-old male named Ramil.

Both cats had a cough and nasal discharge.

It has not yet been determined how the snow leopards were exposed to COVID-19, but the two leopards as well as two amur leopards have been quarantined as a group in their habitat since last week.

Zoo officials say the snow leopards are not showing any concerning signs of "illness" and that their coughs are improving.

They're both eating and moving around normally.