Pfizer says new data show that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine declined to 84% after six months

New data from Pfizer suggests the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine drops after six months.

The ongoing study enrolled more than 44,000 people who received the Pfizer vaccine or a placebo.

It showed the vaccine's effectiveness peaked at more than 96% within two months after the second dose.

It then declined gradually to nearly 84% within six months, decreasing an average of 6% every two months.

That means the vaccine's overall efficacy over six months was 91%.

However, the vaccine was 97% effective against severe disease, including hospitalizations, for at least six months.

It is important to note that the study has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.