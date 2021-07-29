Pfizer says new data show that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine declined to 84% after six months

Pfizer says new data show that the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine declined to 84% after six monthsNew
New data from Pfizer suggests the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine drops after six months.
The ongoing study enrolled more than 44,000 people who received the Pfizer vaccine or a placebo.
It showed the vaccine's effectiveness peaked at more than 96% within two months after the second dose.
It then declined gradually to nearly 84% within six months, decreasing an average of 6% every two months.
That means the vaccine's overall efficacy over six months was 91%.
However, the vaccine was 97% effective against severe disease, including hospitalizations, for at least six months.
It is important to note that the study has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.