What were the Olympics like in 776 BC?

TOKYO (KVOA) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games are making history.

This is the first time the games have been postponed due to a pandemic, and it is also the first time for there not to be spectators, although billions are watching from home.

We are now in the second century of the modern Olympic games, beginning in 1896.

But the ancient Olympics began in 776 B.C. and were held in Olympia, Greece.

Although, there might not have been spectators, there are more athletes than ever attending the games with over 11 thousand athletes competing in more than 300 different events.

Dr. David Romano, is a professor of Greek archaeology at the University of Arizona.

He is also an expert on the ancient Olympics that lasted for almost 1,200 years.

He says although we speak different languages, believe in different religions and have different cultural values, one thing, in particular, remains the same.

"The idea of competing for a prize is the same," said Dr. Romano. "The word athlete, it's an ancient Greek word, which means to compete for a prize and that's what the athletes are doing today in Tokyo events. It's what the athletes did in antiquity at Olympia, and whether the prize was a wreath of leaves or a gold medal, the idea was the same, to bring fame to you to yourself into your city, state, and your family."

Dr. Romano says the ancient Olympic games were a part of a religious festival honoring Zeus.

There have been recorded instances of cheating as early as the competitions in Olympia.

Most in those days involved bribes.

Statues of Zeus were set up on the path to where athletes would enter to compete to document those cheating offenses.

In the early days, women were not allowed to watch the ancient Olympic games. So the women organized their own games, which even included dance competitions.

To this day, the Olympic games continue to showcase a competition amongst the best athletes in the world.