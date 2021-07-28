Health officials warn of “cooler” temperatures, high humidity

TUCSON (KVOA) — Heat-related deaths reached an all-time high across the state last year and while the recent cooler temperatures are a nice break from the triple digits, the heat is still a threat.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows of the record 520 heat-related deaths in 2020, 73 percent were Arizona residents.

While just under ten percent were in Pima County, the county has the second-highest amount of heat-related deaths in the state over the past ten years.

"I'm used to the dry heat and everything," said avid hiker Daniel Ehler, "but when the humidity comes, I feel like that's more difficult for us."

Ehler and his friends ventured out to Catalina State Park to take advantage of the cooler weather late Tuesday morning. "The humidity does make it a little harder," he said.

"Over exertion is a large factor," said Adam Bernal with Northwest Fire District, "coupled with putting yourself in a position where you're away from the ability to help yourself."

Bernal said the best thing to do is be hydrated and listen to your body sooner rather than later. "Once you start moving past heat exhaustion and into heat stroke, your ability to help yourself is diminished significantly."

And when in doubt, Bernal said there's never a bad time to call 911.

"If you have the thought that you might be in a situation where you can't handle the situation on your own, that would be the time."

"If you want to go out and hike now, enjoy it, the weather is nice," Ehler said. "Just be prepared and don't think that because there's been rain, and because it might look like cooler when you check the weather app, don't think it's gonna be like that.