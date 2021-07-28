Group holds voting rights march in Texas

The Poor People's Campaign is marching from Georgetown, Texas to Austin, for voting rights.

The campaign says the Moral March to Austin is modeled after the Selma to Montgomery March of 1965.

It will take the participants two days to walk the 27 miles from Georgetown to the state capitol for a voting rights rally on Friday.

This is all in response to what the campaign calls a systemic effort by state republicans to disenfranchise poor people and people of color.