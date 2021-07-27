Wreckage of plane crash that killed 2, including former NWFD chief to be further examined

TUCSON (KVOA) - The National Transportation Safety Board released new details regarding the plane crash that killed two men while helping battle the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup, Ariz., earlier this month.

One of those men was 62-year-old Jeff Piechura, a former chief for Northwest Fire District. The other man who died in the crash was identified as 48-year-old Matthew Miller, who was the pilot of the aircraft.

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft reportedly was seen taking a steep dive towards the ground and struck the ridgeline of "mountainous desert terrain" while it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire near the community of Wikieup.

While debris from the plane was scattered over several acres of the land, the left wing of the aircraft was located nearly three-fourths of a mile from the main crash site and did not sustain thermal damage. The wreckage was also consumed by a post-crash fire, officials say,

Officials say no distress call from the plane was heard on the radio.

The plane wreckage has been transported to a secure facility for further examination.

Piechura was a retired fire chief from the Northwest Fire District. During the incident, he was serving as an air tactical group supervisor with Coronado National Forest.

Miller was a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S. Forest Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.