Tokyo businesses struggle during Olympics

Small businesses in Tokyo have been badly hit by not only the pandemic, but the decision to ban fans from abroad for the Olympic Games.

Few visitors were seen in Asakusa, a popular tourist destination in Tokyo, which was expected to be packed with thousands of Olympic fans until the authorities decided to run most events without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourist areas around the venues and other regions in Tokyo have felt the effect of covid-19 restrictions in japan.

The Olympic games will close August 8, followed by the Paralympics, but the local business' struggles continue.