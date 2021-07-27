Study shows rise in COVID cases among children

The number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 in children continues to increase.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, over 38,000 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

That is an increase from the nearly 24,000 cases that were reported the previous week.

The experts say after decreases in weekly reported cases over the past couple of months, there has been a steady rise in cases this month.

The report also shows that children represented nearly 17% of the new weekly cases.

As of July 22, Roughly 4.13 million children have tested positive since the pandemic began.