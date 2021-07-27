California state employees and health care workers will show proof they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly under a new mandate

California state employees and health care workers will soon need to show proof they've gotten a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly under a new mandate announced Monday.

It takes effect next month and is an effort by the state to slow a rising number of Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations primarily affecting those who are not vaccinated.

The mandate comes with the option of wearing a mask and receiving testing at least once a week if a worker does not want to be vaccinated.

At least 238-thousand state employees and 2 million health care workers across public and private sectors will be subject to the new mandate.

"This is a requirement to prove you have been vaccinated and if you have not you'll be tested," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.