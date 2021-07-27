Amtrak hosts roundtable to discuss passenger rail service

TUCSON (KVOA) - During a virtual roundtable, Amtrak officials expressed now is the time to create a passenger rail for Arizonans.

"A route between Phoenix and Tucson will provide efficient and safe quick travel between these cities and points in between, and also to riders who are looking to connect to our long distance services," said CEO Bill Flynn.

Amtrak officials said this expansion would be funded through the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currenttly moving through Congress. This expansion would bring in an estimated $77.7 million annually to the state and would provide three daily round trips from Tucson to Phoenix.

Mayor Regina Romero said now is the time to move forward and create an economic boost.

"We have not seen a passenger rail as mentioned before between Tucson and Phoenix since the 1990s. It's time for our state to catch up to other states in the Northeast and Midwest when it comes to passenger rail service,"said Mayor Romero.

Some Tucsonan's couldn't agree more when it comes to creating additional methods of transportation.

"I would go see my grandpa. That would be really nice because I don't have a vehicle," said Tabitha Mumby.

Heather Buckner said having a rail service would make her life much easier.

"I go to anime conventions in Phoenix and every single time I have to find someone who is willing to take me. It would be nice to not be at someone elses mercy,"said Buckner.

To make this a reality, Amtrak officials said this investment would need to go through planning, funding approval, and would take about three years of construction to put this service in place.

"In the long term, I see this as a first step in establishing demand for passenger rail and getting Arizonans used to this mode of travel," said Romero.