Summer tax tips

It may be summertime, but it's never too early to start thinking about your taxes.

The IRS recently noted that some summer activities and pursuits may impact your taxes.

Here are some examples:

If you rent out a room or home for short stays, don't forget that Uncle Sam might be due a cut, depending on how much renting out you do.

The rules can be complicated, though, so, it may be worth consulting with a tax advisor.

If you and your partner tie the knot this year, be sure to consider how it will impact your taxes.

While most couples end up with a lower tax bill after heading down the aisle, there are areas of the tax code that result in paying more as a married couple than as a single tax filer.

If your children head to camp during the day so you're able to work, it's possible that those expenses can count toward the so-called child and dependent care tax credit.

And, if you've picked up a side summer job, there's a chance you're being paid as a contractor rather than a regular employee.

The good news is that if you are a self-employed person, you can deduct your job-related expenses from your earnings, which can lower your taxable income.