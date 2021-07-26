Record rainfall positions Tucson for wettest July ever

TUCSON (KVOA) - This weekend brought record rainfall throughout the county with some areas seeing more than eight inches of water.

This year's total has already surpassed the average monsoon rainfall with more than half of the season left.

As of today, this has been the wettest monsoon at this point in the season, spanning from June 15 to July 25, that we've ever had in Southern Arizona.

The past weekend has helped push the yearly total rainfall to more than two inches over our average at this point in the year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Tucson says the length of this system through the weekend was better for the area considering how long we have dealt with the drought.

"We're not gonna bust our drought with one system, but it was much more beneficial than it fell over a three to four-day window than just in one afternoon and then the next afternoon," said Gary Zell, an NWS Tucson Meteorologist.

This past weekend brought nearly 10 inches of rain to Vail, just over eight inches on Mount Lemmon and higher than average numbers throughout the rest of the area.

Currently, this July is the fourth wettest July on record and less than an inch away from the top spot.

"I mean if I were a gambling man I would say 50-50. We're now just about an inch away from the all-time wettest July with storm chances the next seven days. Six days left in the month? It could happen," said News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode.

Right now, there have been seven inches of rainfall this year, that's 2.31 inches over the yearly average for this time of year.

The annual average is 10.6 inches, which hasn't been met for the last two years.