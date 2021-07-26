Medical organizations call for mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers

More than 50 medical organizations say that all health care workers should be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the joint statement, the signatories say the mandate is the "logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment" to put patients, and long-term care residents first, and "take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being."

The statement cites the rising number of cases, hospitalization and deaths throughout the country, and says that "vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us."

But, the experts say they "must continue to address workers' concerns, engage with marginalized populations, and work with trusted messengers to improve vaccine acceptance."