TUCSON (KVOA) - The Northwest Fire Department has confirmed that two crashes on I-10 Sunday morning near Avra Valley and Tangerine has left one person sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews responded to two crashes on I-10 this morning, between Avra Valley Rd & Tangerine. This is one of those incidents - one patient extricated & transported with minor injuries.



Please slow down during this non-stop rain event! Plan ahead for a longer drive. pic.twitter.com/daz67y9Qqm — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 25, 2021

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The rain is believed to play a heavy role in this crash. Be careful when traveling throughout Southern Arizona on Sunday.