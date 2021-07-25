PACC to participate in study of foster dogs’ wellbeing

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Pima Animal Care Center is one of just two shelters across the country chosen to participate in an unique study on how fostering effects dogs.

"What we're going to be looking at is how the stress of the shelter impacts dogs and how they decrease stress when they go home, " said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services at PACC.

The study, being funded by Maddie's Fund, will be held during two separate weeks in August. It will look at 50 medium to large dogs . Researchers will measure cortisol and activity levels of dogs while they are at PACC and during their week long stay at foster homes. "Cortisol is simply a measure of arousal, it has some relationship, it's part of the stress response system," said Dr. Lisa Gunter, Maddie's Fund research fellow.

Fosters will have to collect urine on morning walks so researchers can look at that cortisol and other markers. And the pups will be outfitted with monitors, likened to doggie FitBits. ""We put a little collar on them that has a monitor and they just wear that throughout the study and we just measure the intensity of their activity," Gunter said.

The study has the potential to impact shelters across the country. " There are still places that don't have foster programs or don't have robust foster programs so hopefully this will help them to implement those programs or expand those programs," Dangler said.

PACC is still recruiting fosters for the study. The shelter will provide all of the supplies, like food, so all fosters have to do is make the pets part of their family for a week. Fosters will have to commit to a week of fostering.