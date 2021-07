TUCSON (KVOA) - The Northwest Fire Department has confirmed that crews made a water rescue near Avra Valley and Sandario. No injuries were involved.

Crews responded to Avra Valley Rd & Sandario this afternoon for a swift water rescue. Driver helped to safety, no injuries.



Thank you to @TucsonFireDept, Avra Valley Fire & @MaranaPD for assistance on this call. Please turn around if you encounter a flooded area. pic.twitter.com/IErChRUPgT — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 25, 2021

If you encounter flooded areas please turn around and avoid the area.