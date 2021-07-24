TPD Officers rescue choking baby

TUCSON (KVOA) --It was a scary situation for one family here in Tucson after their week old baby began choking.

"We saw a vehicle approach the stop," Tucson Police Sgt. David Allen said, "One of the officers pointed out, coming at us kind of fast initially, we were kind of worried or scared that something bad was going to happen. Or that it was coming towards us for we didn't know the reason."

Kassandra Vazquez was driving to police panicked hoping they could help her baby who had started to choke.

"When I was on the way to the hospital," Vazquez said, "I saw the police lights and I said I need to go to them so they can help me and they helped me and I'm so grateful."

Baby Kassandra's life in the hands of Tucson's police officers.

"Never in my life have I had so much fear," Vazquez said. "I felt like anything could happen in that moment and seeing my babies reaction. I imagined the worst."

After life saving measures officers and mom finally heard the sound they all were waiting to hear.

"When everybody heard the baby take a gasp and start crying it was a huge sense of relief for all of us," Allen said.

Baby Kassandra is back with her mom, happy and healthy.