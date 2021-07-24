TPD: Man killed outside of home on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one man is dead after being struck by intentional gunfire near 6th Avenue and 38th Street on the south side Friday night.

43-year-old Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela died at the scene. Valenzuela was standing outside outside a visiting home when he was struck by the gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting you can call 88-CRIME and stay anonymous.