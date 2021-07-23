Students run nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners

GRAFTON, Mass. (CNN) - Grieving the loss of a pet? You may be surprised to learn there's a nationwide hotline that could help.

It's offered by the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at TUFTS University, and it's been around for a long time.

For the last 25 years, the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at TUFTS University has been offering a free service, for anyone in the country, that many have never heard of.

A hotline for grieving pet owners.

"People sometimes are really at loss to even function not going to work they're tearful all the time and they're reaching out for help," Eric Richman, a clinical social worker at TUFTS University, said.

The hotline is run by students who make it clear they are not trained therapists or counselors but are looking to practice their communication skills and learn about the empathy it takes to be a vet, like 4th-year student Meghan Hanlon.

"I've taken calls from people and had people that I've talked to multiple times," Hanlon said.

"So this is my dog Tessie," reporter Matt Reed said. "He went missing for about 3 hours and I burst into tears when we found her. She's only three years old and healthy but already I'm dreading the idea of one day having to say goodbye to her one day. Especially the thought of my son having to say goodbye to his best friend."

"We deal a lot with children who've lost an animal," Richman said. "It's usually their first experience with loss and death and if handled correctly it can be a really powerful, positive one for them."

While the majority of the calls are for dogs and cats, the students hear about all types of animals and those calls have doubled since the pandemic.

"Because of COVID they were even more isolated and their pet provided that sense of security and connection," Richman added.

While some pet owners may be uncomfortable admitting to their friends and family how much the loss of their companion is affecting them, the students here what everyone to know they're here to listen.

"You never always know the right thing to say but people are always so glad to have someone listen to them and I think that the most important thing is letting them talk and work through grief that they're dealing with," Hanlon said.

The pet loss support hotline is 508-839-7966 and is usually operating during the school year Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.