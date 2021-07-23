Elderly Marine dead after left in hot van for 24 hours at Arizona senior living facility

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) - An elderly Marine died after apparently being left in a hot van at a senior living facility in Arizona.

Family members of Lawrence Bearse said he was taken to a doctor's appointment Wednesday but left inside a transport van for nearly 24 hours before anyone discovered him.

Last summer, Bearse's family made the difficult decision to put him in the care facility because he suffered from advanced Alzheimers and needed full-time care.

When Bearse's wife came for her regular visit, staff at the Canyon Winds Senior Assisted Living Facility couldn't find Bearse.

A search began and Bearse was found dead inside the van.

Police are now investigating.

"Horrific," his granddaughter, Kylie Bearse said. "This is not a respectful way to pass and this shouldn't happen to anyone else."

There's so far been no response from the facility as to how the incident happened.