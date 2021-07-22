Muffins recalled due to listeria concerns

More than two dozen types of pre-packaged muffins are being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, Give and Go Prepared Foods became aware of the possible contamination as part of their environmental monitoring program.

The company says they have not received any reports of illness and are only taking this action, "out of an abundance of caution."

The muffins were sold nationwide in retail stores, including Stop & Shop, 7-Eleven, and all Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs.

The company says consumers who have any of the 26 muffin products should immediately throw them away.

Listeria can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.