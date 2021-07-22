How to watch the Opening Ceremony, Day 1 events of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KVOA) - The official start to the 2021 Summer Olympics will begin Friday by being kicked off with the iconic opening ceremony and lighting the Olympic torch.

The ceremony will begin Friday at 4 a.m. Arizona Time - 8 p.m. Tokyo time - and will be the largest gathering since the start of COVID-19.

News 4 Tucson will also air the ceremony at 4:30 p.m. that day.

One of the games that will kick off the Olympics is archery with mixed teams starting the night before and will hold the elimination round Friday 6:30 p.m.

Rowing for both men's and women's singles, in addition to doubles and quadruples, will be aired at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Thursday, July 22 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Rowing - Heats Women's Single Sculls Heat

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Begins at 4 a.m. (Prime Time Showing at 4:30 p.m.)

Archery - Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Archery - Mixed Team Quarters, Semis, Finals

Begins at 10:15 p.m.

Rowing - Heats M/W Four, Lwt Double, more

Begins at 4:30 p.m.

News 4 Tucson is the official broadcast station for the Olympics in Tucson.

The schedule for the duration of the games can be found here at nbcolympics.com.

