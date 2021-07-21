Two teens charged in fatal shooting of 19-year-old on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday in connection to July 14's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on the east side.

At around 6 a.m., 19-year-old Dean Ryan Marcischak was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8880 East Broadway Boulevard near Camino Seco with obvious signs of gunshot trauma while TPD officers were investigating a report of a shooting at the facility.

Despite immediately receiving aid when discovered by first responders, Marcischak succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Detectives out east are investigating an early morning homicide near E. Broadway Blvd. & S. Camino Seco. The incident was reported to police just after 6 a.m., anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/GtHraP0mfA — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 14, 2021

After an investigation into an attempted armed robbery that occurred moments before the shooting, TPD served a search warrant at a nearby apartment, which resulted in the arrest of 16-year-old Brian Lann in connection to the case.

TPD then apprehended a second suspect, later identified as 15-year-old Samuel Salisbury Jones at a residence near Southland Boulevard and Alvord Road Tuesday evening.

Lann was initially charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery in the case. He was later charged with first-degree murder after TPD reviewed forensic evidence. The 16-year-old was also charged with armed robbery in connection to a separate incident that occurred on July 8.

Jones, on the other hand, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including two counts of attempted armed robbery, felony probation violation and first-degree murder.