Study shows J&J less effective against Delta Variant

A new study is suggests that the Johnson and Johnson Coronavirus vaccine may be less effective against the Delta Variant.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from people who received one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

They found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was less effective against the Delta and Lambda Variants and scientists say it "could result in decreased protection".

The study authors suggest this may mean those who got the single-dose vaccine may need a booster, from either the J&J vaccine, or one of the MRNA vaccines to increase protection against the variants.

It is important to note that this study has not yet been peer-reviewed, nor published in a medical journal.

The Chief Financial Officer from Johnson and Johnson told CNBC earlier Wednesday that the results were based on blood samples in a lab, and may not reflect the shot's performance in a real world setting.

The company also says a smaller study showed the vaccine did offer protection against the delta variant.