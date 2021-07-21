Skip to Content

Netflix subscriptions chill

No one expected Netflix to keep up with the pace of people subscribing during lockdown, but the slowdown is the worst in eight years for Netflix.

The streaming service added 5.5 million subscribers in the first half of the year.

That's down significantly from the first half of 2020 when Netflix added 26-million subscribers.

Of course, people were in lockdown due to the pandemic and spending much more time at home.

No one expected Netflix to keep up with that pace, but the slowdown is the worst in eight years for Netflix.

Still, it is the world's biggest streaming service with 209 million subscribers.

