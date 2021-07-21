GoFundMe identifies another victim of southside mass shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Two people have died and several others were injured, including an American Medical Response EMT and a Tucson Fire Department captain, in connection to two related shootings that occurred on the south side Sunday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus, an American Medical Response ambulance was stationed at Quincie Douglas Center, located at 1575 E. 36th St. near South Kino Parkway, at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unrelated medical incident. While at the scene, an armed man, later identified to be 35 years old, approached the ambulance at the park and opened fire, his weapon shooting one EMT in the head and another in the arm and chest.

After further investigation, an unknown individual was discovered to be dead inside the home involved in the structure fire. While the gender, identity and relationship with the suspect of the individual have not yet been determined, TPD said the deceased person was badly burned.

While the body has not been identified by police, a GoFundMe has been set up by family members who say Jennifer, a mother of three, was the other victim.

"On Sunday (July 18, 2021) evening our family, along with many others, was changed forever in a senseless act of violence. Multiple innocent individuals, along with first responders, were injured and/or lost their lives in this act of violence against the community. My sister, Jennifer lost her life - leaving behind her 3 children. We are incredibly thankful for the individuals who risked their lives to try to help her and we thank god her children were not with her during this traumatic event. We, like many others in the community, have many questions and very few answers. In this time of need we are asking for assistance for expenses and to help her children transition into a new life without their mother. We deeply appreciate any and all support as we navigate this unimaginable situation - our love and condolences go out to all of those who were affected by this terrible act of violence."

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.