Report shows after months of decline, there has been an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in children

The number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 in children has increased.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, 23,551 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

The experts say after decreases in weekly reported cases over the past couple of months, cases have started to increase this month.

The report shows that children represented nearly 16% of the new weekly cases.

As of July 15, 4,087,916 children have tested positive since the pandemic began.