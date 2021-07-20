Pfizer recalls smoking cessation drug

Pfizer has voluntarily recalled several lots of its smoking cessation drug Chantix, because they contain a chemical that may cause cancer.

According to Pfizer, the possible carcinogen, N-Nitroso Varenicline, was detected in 12 lots at levels above the company's established acceptable daily intake.

The company says long-term ingestion of the chemical may be associated with a "theoretical potential increased cancer risk".

However, Pfizer says the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the potential risk.

The f-d-a says people should continue taking the medicine until their pharmacist provides a replacement, or their doctor prescribes a different medication.