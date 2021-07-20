Peloton entering the video game industry

Peloton is about to enter the video game business.

The cycle maker is getting ready to debut an in-app video game called Lanebreak, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

The game, which Peloton cautioned is still subject to a new name, involves riders changing up their cadence and resistance levels to meet various goals and score rewards.

Lanebreak is expected to open up to a members-only beta test later this year, according to a fact sheet, and it will officially launch in early 2022.