Carondelet Health Network to hold job fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Carondelet Health Network is looking to hire more nurses.

Carondelet is holding another job fair for registered nurses and hospital support staff on Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wilmot Road.

According to Carondelet, there will be in-person, on-site interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carondelet officials said incentive plans are offered at both St. Joseph's and St. Mary's hospitals. Both hospitals have openings in different departments for day and night shifts.

