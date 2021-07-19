New study shows COVID-19 antibodies last for months

A new study is shedding light on just how long COVID-19 antibodies may last.

Researchers tested more than 85% of the residents in one Italian town in February and March of 2020 for COVID-19 infection.

They found that 98.8% of those who were infected showed detectable levels of antibodies nine months later.

The scientists say there was no difference between those who had symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

However, the study authors say the antibody levels varied depending on the assay test used.

They say as a result, caution is needed when comparing estimates of infection levels in a population obtained with different tests, and at different times.