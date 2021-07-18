Two dead, several injured in shooting at southside house fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have died and several others were injured, including an American Medical Response EMT and a Tucson Fire Department captain, in connection to two related shootings that occurred on the south side Sunday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus, an American Medical Response ambulance was stationed at Quincie Douglas Center, located at 1575 E. 36th St. near South Kino Parkway, at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unrelated medical incident. While at the scene, an armed man, later identified to be 35 years old, approached the ambulance at the park and opened fire, his weapon shooting one EMT in the head and another in the arm and chest.

The shooting suspect then fled the park in his silver SUV to the scene of a nearby structure fire that was burning near 2100 E. Irene Vista. Magnus said the armed man then reportedly began firing his weapon at TFD personnel and nearby bystanders.

TPD said a 17-year Tucson Fire captain was struck in the arm and a bystander who lives in the neighborhood was grazed by a bullet in connection to the shooting at the house fire.

One other neighbor, later identified as a 44-year-old man, was shot in the head. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the fleeing suspect rammed a TPD vehicle with his vehicle near Campbell Avenue and Irene Vista Road. The suspect then fired his weapon at the responding officer.

The officer then shot the suspect.

After further investigation, an unknown individual was discovered to be dead inside the home involved in the structure fire. While the gender, identity and relationship with the suspect of the individual have not yet been determined, TPD said the deceased person was badly burned.

In addition, TPD said that there are two or three children associated with the residence. In a Monday morning update, police said the kids have been located.

TPD shared that the EMT who was struck in the head is currently recovering at the hospital in "very critical condition." Magnus said the individual is 20 years old. The other EMT who was injured at the park is in stable condition. She is 21 years old, according to Magnus.

The department also said the TFD captain who was shot at the scene of the house fire sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is currently in very critical condition, according to Magnus.

The investigation is ongoing.

City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released a statement in regards to the incident.

The statement is listed in its entirety below.

I ask our entire Tucson community to join me in thinking about and praying for the victims of this afternoon’s fire and shooting by Silverlake Park, including first responders from AMR and the Tucson Fire Department. This was a horrific and senseless act of violence. Thank you to the men and women at @Tucson_Police, @TucsonFireDept and all of the first responders and neighbors who courageously responded to the scene, knowingly putting themselves in danger. I have spoken with both Chief Magnus and Chief Ryan and let them know that they have my full support with anything they need during this difficult time. Mayor Regina Romero via Twitter

