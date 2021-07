TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side.

Sources say that two AMR EMTs and a Tucson Fire Department firefighter have been shot. Officials have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

No word yet on who else was injured or involved. According to officials, TFD was responding to a house fire near Campbell and Duvall.

