TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson Police are investigating a shooting in midtown.

News 4 Tucson has learned from our sources that two AMR EMT's and a Tucson Firefighter has been shot. We do not know the extent of their injuries.

No word yet on who else was injured or involved. We do know TFD was responding to a house fire near Campbell and Duvall.

