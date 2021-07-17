TPD make arrest in connection to fatal shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting near S. Fletcher Avenue on July 6th.

35-year-old Jose Quintero has been arrested in connection the shooting that left 45-year-old Rolando Rene Garcia dead near railroad tracks. After investigators gathered information through interviews and forensic evidence.

Quintero was arrested without incident after TPD SWAT personnel served a search warrant at his residence.

Quintero has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping, Abandoning a Dead Body, Theft of Means of Transportation and Prohibited Possessor.